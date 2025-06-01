Prime Video has announced that "The Pickup," a movie that will feature WWE star Roman Reigns in a supporting role, will premiere on Aug. 6. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Jan 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Roman Reigns reacts during the WWE Undisputed Championship match at the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Prime Video has announced the release date for The Pickup, a movie that will feature WWE star Roman Reigns in a supporting role.

The Pickup, which stars Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer, will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

In April, Tom Kludt of Vanity Fair did a feature on Reigns, real name Joe Anoa’i, which said that the WWE star “will appear in a scene with Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer.”

In the same article, Tim Story, director of The Pickup, praised Reigns’ presence and predicted a successful career in acting, something Reigns has previously expressed interest in when his wrestling career ends.

“He probably shows as much charisma that I’ve ever seen from a celebrity or nonactor,” Story said, per Kludt. “I think his future in front of the camera will be ridiculous.”

IMDB calls The Pickup an action-comedy with the following synopsis.

“A routine cash pickup turns into a deadly pursuit when two mismatched armored truck drivers are ambushed by ruthless criminals with plans beyond the cash.”

Reigns was previously in 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw in a supporting role.

In addition to Reigns, The Pickup will also feature former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

