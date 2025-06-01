Jan 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Roman Reigns reacts during the WWE Undisputed Championship match at the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Prime Video has announced the release date for The Pickup, a movie that will feature WWE star Roman Reigns in a supporting role.

The Pickup, which stars Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer, will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

It’s everyone for themselves. The Pickup premieres August 6. pic.twitter.com/4DmbGgbf5t — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 28, 2025

In April, Tom Kludt of Vanity Fair did a feature on Reigns, real name Joe Anoa’i, which said that the WWE star “will appear in a scene with Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer.”

In the same article, Tim Story, director of The Pickup, praised Reigns’ presence and predicted a successful career in acting, something Reigns has previously expressed interest in when his wrestling career ends.

“He probably shows as much charisma that I’ve ever seen from a celebrity or nonactor,” Story said, per Kludt. “I think his future in front of the camera will be ridiculous.”

IMDB calls The Pickup an action-comedy with the following synopsis.

“A routine cash pickup turns into a deadly pursuit when two mismatched armored truck drivers are ambushed by ruthless criminals with plans beyond the cash.”

Reigns was previously in 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw in a supporting role.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

In addition to Reigns, The Pickup will also feature former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.