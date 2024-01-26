Screen grab: WWE

The new lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking has overshadowed what is otherwise a massive week for WWE.

That includes this weekend’s Royal Rumble event, which will take place in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday.

While there will surely be plenty of on-screen news to come out of Saturday’s show, it’s hard to imagine any story being bigger than the company’s founder being accused of such horrific crimes. And with WWE offering multiple media availabilities over the weekend — including a possible post-show press conference with WWE chief content officer and McMahon’s son-in-law Paul “Triple H” Levesque — one reporter is encouraging his colleagues not to turn a blind eye to the controversy.

If there’s anyone qualified to make such a statement, it’s POST Wrestling’s John Pollock. Just last week, the Canadian reporter showed his own willingness to ask the tough questions when he confronted UFC president Dana White about Sean Strickland’s homophobic comments in the lead up to UFC 297.

White’s response — in which he insisted he doesn’t give any of his fighters a “leash” for what they can and can’t say — received plenty of praise on social media from purported free speech advocates, including Elon Musk and Dr. Jordan Peterson. Yet despite White’s confrontational response and the blowback that ensued, Pollack stands by his decision to ask the question.

“People may not agree or like the answer that Dana White provided me last Saturday (and way more didn’t agree or like my question), but I had the chance to ask and I did receive an answer. I didn’t feel it was an unfair exchange,” Pollock wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I got White’s point of view and yes, I could have escalated it into an argument or pointed out inconsistencies when it comes to UFC’s approach to ‘free speech’ in the past, but I left satisfied by hearing White’s current stance on the matter.”

Pollock then related his situation covering White to what the wrestling media now faces in covering WWE following the latest accusations against McMahon.

“I was ‘slaughtered this week, but I want to make it clear that if I could turn back time, I’m doing the exact same thing. Even with all the fallout, Elon Musk to Jordan Peterson, countless YouTube channels, the DMs, and the harassment – I accept it all,” he wrote. “When you have rare access to a company official and you have that microphone, use it to the best of your ability and what you deem necessary to ask on behalf of your audience.

“This weekend, there is one story that has to be asked about as it pertains to WWE and Vince McMahon. Always ask the question.”

While Pollock’s comments might seem like Journalism 101 — of course reporters should use their access to hold the powerful accountable — that doesn’t always happen in the world of professional wrestling. With the lines between reality and fiction often blurred, WWE post-show press conferences often focus on the on-screen product and rarely delve into backstage controversies, let alone real-life legal matters involving the company.

But when it comes to the allegations against McMahon, it will be disappointing if nobody asks Levesque — again, one of WWE’s top executives and McMahon’s son-in-law — about the situation. If WWE wants credit for the appearance of transparency with its post-show press conferences, then it should also be willing to face the fire and those in the wrestling media should be prepared to live up to their end of that deal.

Considering the severity of the allegations, anything less would be an insult to all involved.

[John Pollock on X]