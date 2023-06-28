WWE made a few tweaks to their backstage interviewer assignments earlier this week.

According to a report published on Tuesday by Variety, Jackie Redmond, a recent hire by the company, will now assume duties backstage on Monday Night Raw. Additionally, WWE named Redmond its newest host for its Premium Live Event Kick-Off shows. That was an assignment that previously belonged to Kayla Braxton. However, now Braxton and Redmond will operate as co-hosts.

With Redmond moving to Raw, Cathy Kelley will swing over to Friday Night Smackdown, Variety said. Kelley returned to the company last year after parting ways in February 2020. Kelley will work as a backstage interviewer alongside Braxton, who will maintain her position on the blue brand she’s held for some time.

Megan Morant was also mentioned in the Variety report. WWE will feature her on Raw Talk and Smackdown Lowdown, the company’s ‘fallout’ shows from its weekly TV programs. Morant will continue to appear on WWE’s new Twitch side-cast during Monday Night Raw.

One name absent from the report is Sarah Schreiber, who had previously worked as an interviewer and TV personality. WWE confirmed to Awful Announcing that Schreiber is still on board with the company, working at live events and community events. WWE also said she would work out of the studio at the WWE Performance Center down in Orlando.

All told, the tweaks made are not too steep. Redmond will get more focus and feature now and will likely do well in her expanded roles. Kelley moving to Smackdown is good for her, and fans should continue to like her and her stylings.