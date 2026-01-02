Credit: Netflix; @Best4Business15 on X

When the WWE announced its new broadcast deals with Netflix and ESPN over the past 18 months, one major element remained unclear to wrestling fans.

While WWE Raw moved to Netflix live each Monday and monthly premium live events (PLEs) will now air on the ESPN Unlimited streaming service, the sports entertainment company did not announce where its archival library will reside for American fans in the future.

The new year started off with a bang for WWE faithful who learned that the library had been added to Netflix as part of a new “WWE Premier Live Events Collection” vertical.

NETFLIX HAS ALL THE ROYAL RUMBLES AND WRESTLEMANIAS!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cuSvagf4fk — Kier 👑👑👑❄️☃️ (@KJonhson92) January 1, 2026

The library has been available on Peacock since 2021, when the NBC-owned streaming service first aired WWE PLEs.

Now, Netflix subscribers have access to all 41 Wrestlemania events, all 37 SummerSlam events, and many more. The full-length features are sorted by year and grouped by PLE title.

The library includes all PLEs from 2025, though a key question will be how long each event remains on ESPN services before moving to Netflix as part of the archive.

At this point, Netflix is the largest distributor of WWE content worldwide. Although ESPN (and previously Peacock) airs live PLEs each month in the U.S., Netflix owns those rights in most other countries. Netflix also airs SmackDown and NXT in those nations.

So the streamer is a natural partner for the Premium Live Events Collection. If you are a WWE fan anywhere in the world in 2025, you most likely have Netflix. In 2026, Netflix and the WWE will deliver even more content to those fans.