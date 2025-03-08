Photo Credit: USA Network

Philadelphia sports fans are regarded as one of the most loyal and passionate fans across the United States. But when things aren’t going well, they can quickly become the team’s biggest critics, which Philadelphia 76ers players were reminded of during WWE Smackdown on Friday night from their home arena, the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers have been subject to a significant amount of criticism on a national level this season after falling far short of some lofty expectations coming into the year, with both constant injuries and inconsistent play factoring into the team’s 21-41 record on the year.

For years, the WWE has commonly invited players from teams who play whatever city they are in to feature on their broadcast. But what they likely didn’t account for is the fact that the city of Philadelphia has seemingly grown tired of the 76ers underachieving this season.

When Paul George, Jared Butler, Adem Bona, and Guershon Yabusele were featured on Friday’s Smackdown broadcast holding a custom 76ers-themed WWE championship belt, they were greeted by a reaction from the “City of Brotherly Love” that was far from brotherly…

If that’s a “mixed reaction,” what would a negative reaction be? https://t.co/cVqzJrY4GC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 8, 2025

Perhaps some of this reaction could stem from the speculation that Paul George could be set to follow in the footsteps of Joel Embiid and potentially be shut down for the remainder of the season with very little to play for. Or perhaps it is simply due to the team’s status as a bottom-dweller in the Eastern Conference.

Either way, it is a pretty puzzling decision for the WWE to feature players from the 76ers instead of trying to feature other Philadelphia sports teams. Obviously the Philadelphia Phillies are busy with Spring Training. But why not try and feature the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, if possible, instead of the 76ers?

Say what you will about Philadelphia sports fans. But they will always be entirely honest about how they feel about their respective teams.

And clearly, this moment highlights much of the frustration around this year’s 76ers team that has also been present within local media members in Philadelphia throughout the disappointing season.