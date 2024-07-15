Screen grab: ‘When Giants Walked Here’

The world of professional wrestling has proven to be a gold mine for content in recent years.

But while many of the dives into the unique industry have focused on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and its former rival-turned-acquisition World Championship Wrestling (WCW), PBS is taking a look at one of the less covered promotions in pro wrestling history.

On Monday, the public broadcaster announced that it will air a new documentary titled When Giants Walked Here on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. The documentary will focus on the rise and fall of Jim Crockett Promotions, as well as the history of professional wrestling at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A teaser trailer for the documentary describes its premise as follows:

Raleigh’s Dorton Arena is famed the world over for its groundbreaking architecture. Its greatest untold legacy, however, is its place in the history of a Southern mainstay: pro wrestling. This documentary chronicles the rise and fall of pro wrestling at the iconic venue, examining its impact on generations of fans, competitors and the sport itself.

Cliff Bumgardner directed and co-produced the project, with WRAL sports reporter/anchor (and former independent pro wrestler) Chris Lea co-producing. When Giants Walk Here will air on PBS in North Carolina at 10 p.m. ET on Aug. 8 before being made available nationally via the PBS app immediately after.

While Jim Crockett Promotions — which was once the home to stars such as Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes — has been covered in passing over the years, the promotion has largely been treated as a footnote in stories about the rise of WCW and the growing dominance of WWE (then-WWF) in the 1980s. When Giants Walked Here, however, appears to not only give viewers an in-depth look at the storied promotion but also a focus on one of the more unique venues in all of professional wrestling.

