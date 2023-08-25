Former NFL punter turned media personality Pat McAfee surprised many back in 2018 when he first appeared on WWE programming. His last appearance in WWE came back in January, but it now sounds like McAfee would like to return to the company sometime soon.

McAfee did a Q&A on his Instagram page, where one fan asked him if he missed the WWE. He revealed that he did indeed miss the wrestling lifestyle, and that if he had it his way he would currently be working there on a far more regular basis.

“This is going to sound like pandering or a cheap pop,” said McAfee in the Q&A posted to his Instagram story. “But it’s not, I do miss it every day. When I was in the NFL, I was envious of the people who could do indie wrestling. Because I obviously wasn’t allowed under my NFL contract. I couldn’t jeopardize what was paying for me, my family, and my friends to have a much better life. So then I get an opportunity to wrestle and do the WWE life, and it was an honor and a dream.”

McAfee went on to say that if he had no other responsibilities, he would love to feature far more within the WWE. However, that is obviously not the case with The Pat McAfee Show, which is set to return to ESPN programming in early September.

“Now my business has gotten to a point to where I am incredibly busy. We have 15 employees over here that are having babies and building houses. It’s a tough thing to deal with mentally because emotionally I wanna be there (with the WWE), but I just can’t timing-wise. But we will figure it out.”

Given the upcoming move back to ESPN for McAfee’s hit show, chances are that his WWE return may be significantly delayed. However, for those hoping to see him wrestling again, it certainly sounds like it is in his plans as soon as possible.

[Pat McAfee on Instagram]