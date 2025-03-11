Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been nearly two years since Brett Favre dropped his defamation case against Pat McAfee.

That, however, didn’t stop the former All-Pro punter from seemingly alluding to the high profile lawsuit on Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

Calling a tag team match featuring the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and the LWO (Rey Mysterio Jr. and Dragon Lee), McAfee and play-by-play man Michael Cole argued over the identity of a masked man who had interfered in the mask. While Cole insisted that the mystery luchador in question was clearly Chad Gable, McAfee opted to play it safe, referencing his own experience regarding such matters.

“Who was that?!” McAfee asked.

“Oh come on. Who’s the head of American Made? Who’s been on this sabbatical to learn how to counter luchadores,” Cole replied, referencing Gable’s ongoing storyline.

“You’re alluding to a lot of things right now, Cole,” McAfee responded. “You shouldn’t do that, you’ll get sued. Coming from a man with experience in that department.”

To McAfee’s point, we should probably mention that we don’t know for 100 percent certain that he was referencing the Favre lawsuit. Although the circumstantial evidence certainly suggests that was almost assuredly the case.

The Hall of Fame quarterback first filed his lawsuit against the host of The Pat McAfee Show in Feb. 2023 over comments the West Virginia product made regarding the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal. Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi state auditor Shad White were also named as defendants in the suit.

Favre dropped his lawsuit against McAfee just two months later, while his claims against Sharpe were dismissed, with the former Packers star’s appeal later denied. Meanwhile, the lawsuit against White remains ongoing.

While the McAfee portion of the lawsuit was the one that was resolved the least contentiously, that hasn’t stopped the 37-year-old from referencing the case on multiple occasions, including at the ESPY Awards and on College GameDay. And while the suit has apparently made Pat McAfee more cautious about making public accusations, any lawsuit Gable might have brought against him and Cole would have had just about as much of a chance to succeed as Favre’s did, as despite his denial, that was clearly the former “Shorty G” under that mask at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.