One of the most highly anticipated matches in NXT history took place Tuesday night and that brought in viewers.

Tuesday’s show, in which Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker, got 773k viewers, and 304k in the 18-49 demographic. Compared to last week, NXT experienced a 33% (total) and 48% rise (18-49) in viewership. It’s a 21% (total) and 28% (18-49) rise compared to this time last year.

Rollins ultimately prevailed over Breakker as the match itself caused viewership to increase to 861k, peaking at 950k viewers in the eight minute overrun after 10 pm. This according to Brandon Thurston at Wrestlenomics.

This comes on the heels of WWE announcing increases in total average viewership, the 18-49, and 18-34 demographic for 2023. Including this week’s numbers, ratings for NXT are up 15% in the 18-49 demo, up 51% in 18-34, and up 1% in total viewership in 2023 compared to 2022.

WWE is having a great run with NXT, and if they follow through on possibly making it a third brand equal to Raw and SmackDown, ratings should keep rising. And that’s good news for WWE as they are not far away from a new rights deal. That being said, there’s a balance because NXT remains a developmental division, and they have created a collection of diehard fans who appreciate watching the future stars of WWE. If WWE decides to fully pivot to a third brand, NXT’s identity might be in danger of slipping away. It’ll be interesting to see how NXT evolves in the coming years.

