WWE has reason to celebrate as we near the halfway point of 2023. Ratings for their NXT show are looking strong as the show has one of its biggest matches this upcoming Tuesday.

Ratings for NXT in 2023 are up 15% in the 18-49 demographic while the 18-34 demo is up 50%, compared to this time in 2022. Overall viewership is staying flat compared to 2022 (596k to 594k). However, WWE might see that as a win considering lower viewership across the TV landscape and a 7% drop in U.S. pay-TV customers compared to 2022, according to Variety.

One reason for this might be how WWE is handling NXT these days.

What was once seen as a developmental division, NXT recently shifted to more of a hybrid of the future stars of WWE and a mix of some main roster stars. WWE CEO Nick Khan went further, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “We think NXT has the viability to be its own standalone brand instead of just being a developmental system – a third brand, if you will.”

Whether that’s the long-term plan, or a short-term way to bump ratings ahead of a rights negotiation, it seems to be working in the key demos.

This Tuesday, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will face former NXT Champion Bron Breakker for Rollins’ championship. One of the biggest matches in NXT history, this will be an opportunity to bring in new viewers. They might be coming to see the World Heavyweight Champion, but they’ll also see some future stars. And that will no doubt help, if and when, these stars make it to the main roster.