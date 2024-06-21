Credit: WWE.com

The June 18, 2024, episode of NXT drew a favorable audience on Tuesday night. This week’s episode of WWE’s developmental proving ground brand drew an average of 724,000 viewers. That figure comes from Wrestlenomics via Programming Insider.

NXT was charted with a 0.26 P18-49 rating, which led all of cable television.

The lead attraction on Tuesday night’s episode was a Battle Royal to determine Trick Williams’ next challenger for his NXT Championship. The red-hot Williams, a former South Carolina football player, watched on as NXT and Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling wrestlers competed to face him.

📺 TV RATINGS ARE IN WWE NXT last Tuesday on USA Networkhttps://t.co/Dn1q59ECIk — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) June 20, 2024

Viral sensation Joe Hendry was among the participants. Upstart Je’Von Evans, just 20 years old, won the match and earned a title shot against Williams at NXT Heatwave, the brand’s next Premium Live Event on July 7 in Toronto. Per Wrestlenomics’ weekly chart data, the conclusion of the battle royal in the second quarter-hour earned the peak viewership of the night at 807,000 viewers.

Other high points included the NXT North American Women’s Championship Match between Michin and champion Kelani Jordan, who recently became the first-ever champion at NXT Battleground. That match spilled into the second hour’s top, earning the show’s second-highest viewership mark of the night at 782,000. The exciting Wes Lee also appeared in that quarter-hour to cut a promo.

Both the 724,000 viewers and 0.26 rating are the best that NXT has had in a while. NXT hadn’t scored a demo rating like that since November 2023, and compared to last year, they’re up, too. Their demo rating is up 24 percent in the previous four weeks and up 10 percent off last week’s number.

[Data cited by Wrestlenomics]