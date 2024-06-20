Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT will air on The CW this Fall after five years of airing on the USA Network. Wrestling fans learned when they’d have to start tuning over on Thursday.

NXT will splash down on its new network on October 1.

Deadline broke the news as part of a wider story on some of the network’s other upcoming premiere dates.

The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates For Final Season Of ‘Superman & Lois’, ‘WWE NXT’, ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’, ‘The Chosen’ & More https://t.co/nPY9XudtCV — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 20, 2024

We had a rough idea of when NXT would begin airing at its new home. WWE typically shows off its “season premieres” in late September/early October. They debuted Smackdown on Fox on October 4, 2019. Two weeks before, on September 18, 2019, NXT began airing on USA.

It’s been an exciting journey for the brand ever since. They were five years into a torrid run of storytelling, match quality, and excitement, with their TakeOver specials receiving wide praise and acclaim. Over time, some cultural rot built up between the developmental brand, which ran more like a brand and show of its own, and the main shows Raw and Smackdown. The show went through a “reboot” in the summer of 2021, a decision that has paid off markedly for the company.

The show has gained ratings since that reboot and subsequent refresh, and major stars have come through the doors. Some promising talents have also gotten called up, which is always part of the intrigue with the brand. Now, a unique opportunity presents itself, as NXT will be shown to even more people on over-the-air television.

[Deadline]