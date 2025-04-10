Photo Credit: Inside the Ropes/YouTube.

2025 has already been a big year for WWE as the promotion’s flagship show, WWE Raw, began a 10-year deal with Netflix. WWE COO Paul Levesque, AKA Triple H, and President Nick Khan, recently discussed the impact that the move has made.

At an NAB show in Las Vegas (the city that will host WrestleMania on April 19 and 20), Triple H discussed the global impact of Raw airing on Netflix.

“This is the first time ever that it’s been simplified in a way that, globally, the world over, there’s one place, you know where it is, you know when it’s on and you can just go click on it and get there,” Triple H said, H/T Barrett Media. “Whereas before, it was multiple partners all over the place depending on where you were, depending on when it was on and what time and everything else under the sun.”

On the subject of WWE’s global reach, the promotion recently concluded a lengthy tour of Europe, building up WrestleMania. Khan discussed the significance in the timing of that tour.

“You can’t just pipe out American content globally and expect that it’s going to resonate,” Khan said. “You have to be boots on the ground, and that’s what Paul, the creative team, our superstars and everyone else across that was. By the way, it’s not easy, but it had to be done. It was a massive success for us in terms of live gate merchandise, and perhaps, most importantly, viewership. So it’s already working, and look for more of that from us moving forward.”

Another topic of conversation was how WWE uses outlets like X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube to share parts of segments and/or matches.

“When you’re putting them in clip form on these things, you’re not giving away what we do,” Levesque said. “They’re like trailers, and while people will consume a lot of our content in that manner, we’re actually driving them back to the longer form content as well that they’re already very familiar with, so when you see that clip that’s of a moment that you think, ‘Man, I have to go back and watch that whole thing,’ so it’s a wonderful back and forth, and you can go there and relive those moments at any point in time.”