Credit: USA TODAY

While its primary media rights are already secure for years to come, WWE entered 2026 in search of some ancillary deals.

And it didn’t take long for one to come together, with the pro wrestling giant announcing that Netflix will become the home of its archival library in the United States, which includes its past Premium Live Events (PLE) that aired before Sept. 2025.

In many ways, the announcement is merely a formality, as past WWE PLEs had already begun populating Netflix at the start of the new year. As of Tuesday, the Netflix library includes the entire collection of WWE PLEs, several documentaries and features, and a limited collection of past episodes of WWE Raw, dating back to the show’s inception in 1993.

As for whether the remainder of the WWE library will be added at a later date, that remains unclear. But it appears that non-WWE content that the company owns — such as the libraries of former rival promotions WCW and ECW — will likely wind up on YouTube, where the TKO subsidiary has been building its presence in recent months.

The migration to Netflix marks the latest chapter for the WWE library, which first began with the launch of the WWE Network streaming service in 2014. In 2021, Peacock entered an agreement to license the library and stream the monthly PLEs, the latter of which ESPN obtained the rights to last September.

With the WWE-Peacock deal officially expiring at the end of 2025, WWE found itself searching for a new home for both its archival library and the PLEs of its developmental brand, NXT. Six days into the new year, WWE has already accomplished the former, strengthening its ongoing relationship with Netflix in the process. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen where the NXT PLEs will wind up, with the next event having yet to be announced.