For the better part of the past decade, Mick Foley has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

But while the hardcore legend has managed to balance his relationship with WWE and the pro wrestling giant’s own connection to the U.S. President, Foley is now drawing a line.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 60-year-old former pro wrestling star announced that he’s severing ties with WWE due to its “close relationship” with Trump. While Foley’s stance on the 45th and 47th President has been clear, his recent comments regarding the murders of legendary Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were enough for the 3-time WWE champion to end his connection to the company.

“While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who “looks like an immigrant”) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me,” he wrote.

“I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office.”

Foley added that he has informed WWE that he won’t be signing a new “Legends” contract with the company when his current one expires in June.

While WWE has largely been apolitical throughout its history, the company has maintained a publicly positive relationship with Trump, who is a member of its Hall of Fame (coincidentally, he was inducted alongside Foley in 2013). In addition to former WWE CEO Linda McMahon being a member of Trump’s administration as the secretary of education, her son in-law, WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared alongside the U.S. President as he signed an executive order to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in July.

As for Foley, his TV appearances in recent years have largely come in the form of cameos, the last of which came on WWE NXT in 2023. It now appears that’s the last time for the foreseeable future that he’ll be appearing on WWE television as he cuts ties with the company he’s been associated with throughout most of his career.