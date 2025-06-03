Credit: WWE

We’ve seen a few people making public bets that they would come to regret, some of whom refused to pay up when they lost.

Remember that Florida State fan who said he’d eat poop if the Seminoles lost to Boston College (which they did)? Wonder what happened to that guy…

WWE announcer Michael Cole didn’t make quite as extreme a bet with fellow Raw broadcaster Pat McAfee. Back in May, when McAfee’s Indiana Pacers and Cole’s beloved New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the two made an on-air proposition. If the Knicks won the series, McAfee would have to announce Raw in a full suit (which surely horrified him). If the Pacers won, Cole would have to announce Raw in a tank top.

Let’s make a bet @MichaelCole If the Pacers win you’ve gotta announce an entire Raw in a tank top.. If the Knicks win I’ll announce an entire Raw in a full suit #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vcKWDdiOHk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 20, 2025

The Pacers finished off the Knicks in six games on Saturday, advancing to the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, Cole probably got in a few extra arm workouts before Monday night’s episode of Raw because he had a debt to pay. And pay he did, in a rather snug Pacers jersey.

It’s unclear if anyone at WWE will bet against McAfee when the Pacers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the finals. If only Good Ol’ JR were still with the company…