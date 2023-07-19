Credit: WWE.com

WWE reporter Megan Morant made headlines recently after she made an incredibly gracious gesture. The former Boston-area reporter announced on her Instagram that she donated a kidney to save her former boss’ wife’s life.

Morant underwent the procedure on July 11. She explained that her former boss’ wife, Margrette Mondillo, had kidney failure. So after she unsuccessfully attempted to donate a kidney before to someone, but unfortunately came up without a match, she was going to do this to save her life.

Morant provided an update on her condition after the donation. She expressed that the procedure “went perfectly” and that she’s taking “mile repeats” around the hospital as part of her recovery process.

Morant captioned the photo with a lengthy update:

Good news! My surgery went perfectly and more importantly, my kidney made it’s flight. I don’t know where it went, but I hope it flew first class 💚🙏 I know this will change my recipient’s (that is still a stranger at this moment) life forever. Today @margrette.mondillo and I are filled with so much gratitude and hope as she is officially activated in the system and will receive a kidney very soon.

As for me… I’ve been walking laps around the hospital floor every few hours… slowly of course, but 4 small laps at a time or “mile repeats” as I call them, and all things considered, I feel good!

I’m thankful for the best care at @massgeneral and beyond fortunate to be in this position. Please keep the prayers coming 🙏💚 #kidneydonor #donatelife

Morant previously made appearances on WWE TV before she began a new role hosting its Monday Night Raw Twitchcast. She joined the company in April 2021.

Several WWE talents, wrestlers, interviewers, or otherwise, responded to Morant’s update on her condition. Adam Pearce, Alexa Bliss, Cathy Kelley, Charles Robinson, Chelsea Green, Maxxine Dupri, Mustafa Ali, Titus O’Neil, and Zelina Vega all sent well wishes in the comments of her Instagram post.

It’s obviously a touching and gracious gesture that not many people are courageous enough to do. So all the respect in the world to Megan Morant for doing what she did.

