WWE Raw began streaming exclusively on Netflix in January, and the acquisition is apparently paying dividends for the streamer.

According to a report by Wayne Friedman of MediaPost, subscribers that joined Netflix for WWE Raw stayed subscribed at a much higher rate than one-off sporting events like Netflix’s Mike Tyson-Jake Paul bout, or the streamer’s NFL Christmas Day games. Per Friedman, the churn rate of departing subscribers with Raw was 18.2% after 60 days of its season premiere, while churn rates for the Tyson-Paul fight were 25.6%, and the NFL Christmas Day games were 27.2%.

Obviously, Raw has the built-in advantage of being a weekly program, meaning that someone who subscribes primarily for the show is more likely to stay subscribed simply to continue watching the show. Nevertheless, the figures are a great representation of why exactly a company like Netflix would want to get into business with a property like WWE Raw in the first place.

Impressively, Raw is averaging 6.5 million viewing hours per broadcast of its weekly show, which totals two hours and thirty minutes. That figure is not quite comparable to Nielsen’s average minute audience measurement, given that Netflix is streaming Raw in 12 markets across the globe. Still, based on viewing data released by Netflix for the first half of 2025, Raw has tallied 88.6 million total viewing hours, which would rank third behind titles like Adolescence and Squid Games, both of which are available in every market across the globe.

Based on that data, one has to imagine Netflix is rather pleased with the first year of its WWE deal so far.