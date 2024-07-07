John Cena talks about his upcoming in-ring retirement. Photo Credit: WWE/Peacock.

Arguably the biggest thing to come out of WWE’s Money in the Bank event on Saturday night was John Cena announcing his retirement. The retirement announcement, however, was not effective immediately. Cena said that he was going to wrestle his last match in 2025.

But what will Cena’s 2025 schedule look like? In his post-show press conference, Cena shed some light on that.

When he initially announced his retirement, he singled a few things out. Cena said he’d be at the first Raw on Netflix and would return to Toronto. Additionally, he said that he’d participate at the Royal Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania events. But would that be it? No.

In his press conference, Cena made it clear that his retirement tour will last throughout 2025.

“It’s not gonna end at WrestleMania. WrestleMania will be my last WrestleMania. But hopefully, if everything goes according to plan, we’re going straight through from January to December. We’re gonna try to do a long list of dates. I think right now, tentatively, it’s hovering in the mid-30s to 40s because I’m still gonna try to juggle a lot of stuff that’s going on. And that will be the end of my in-ring competition.”

What will John Cena’s retirement tour look like? “It’s not gonna end at WrestleMania…Hopefully, if everything goes according to plan, we’re going straight through from January-December…Right now, tentatively, it’s hovering around mid-30s to 40s.”pic.twitter.com/optGBvWgkB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 7, 2024

That leaves a lot of options, including potentially another title run. And with that many dates, Cena should have enough time to have final matches against longtime rivals like CM Punk and Randy Orton, as well as younger guys who he’s seldom, if ever, crossed paths with.

Cena also stated that as part of the plan, he will remain involved in WWE beyond 2025.

“Part of this — business plan, I guess that I proposed and they accepted, thank you, they — was me remaining in the WWE family in some capacity for an extended time to come. I’ve always said to the audience that the WWE is my home and I love it. Just because I physically feel I’m at my end, doesn’t mean I need to distance myself from something I love.

“I have passion for this business. I still watch Money in the Bank and yell at the screen or yell at the guys for what they’re doing — or what they could be doing. So, I feel like I have some wisdom locked up here that could be of some value. I look forward to ending my participation in the ring in the best way that I possibly can — and being a member of the extended WWE family for quite some time to come.”

[Photo Credit: Peacock/WWE]