On Thursday, broadcaster Jimmy Smith announced he had left WWE, nearly a year and a half after replacing Adnan Virk as the voice of Monday Night Raw.

Variety reported the news earlier on Thursday.

Last month, Pat McAfee took a temporary hiatus from WWE SmackDown to join ESPN’s College GameDay.

Per Variety, here’s how WWE’s broadcast teams will look going forward.

  • Monday Night Raw: Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves
  • SmackDown: Michael Cole & Wade Barrett
  • NXT: Vic Joseph & Booker T
  • “Major live events”:  Michael Cole & Corey Graves

Prior to his time at WWE, Smith had a long run with Paramount-owned Bellator and a one-year stint with the UFC. I wouldn’t be surprised if he landed with another MMA promotion following his WWE exit.

