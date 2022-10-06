On Thursday, broadcaster Jimmy Smith announced he had left WWE, nearly a year and a half after replacing Adnan Virk as the voice of Monday Night Raw.

Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) October 6, 2022

Variety reported the news earlier on Thursday.

Last month, Pat McAfee took a temporary hiatus from WWE SmackDown to join ESPN’s College GameDay.

Per Variety, here’s how WWE’s broadcast teams will look going forward.

Monday Night Raw: Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves

SmackDown: Michael Cole & Wade Barrett

NXT: Vic Joseph & Booker T

“Major live events”: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

Prior to his time at WWE, Smith had a long run with Paramount-owned Bellator and a one-year stint with the UFC. I wouldn’t be surprised if he landed with another MMA promotion following his WWE exit.

