Jim Ross is one of the top voices of professional wrestling for over 40 years. To many, Jim Ross is THE voice of professional wrestling as his calls have transcended wrestling and become part of the mainstream.

Earlier this month, the AEW commentator revealed that he has skin cancer which would require undergoing 22 radiation treatments to treat a growth on his leg. Ross had hoped that he could keep working but with so many treatments on the horizon, he announced that he will be stepping aside from the commentary desk and hopes to be back for AEW’s December 29 New Year’s Smash show.

AEW CEO Tony Khan expressed support for JR for taking time away for his impending treatment.

Taking time off was probably a tough decision for someone who works as hard as “Good Ol’ JR” does but he’s looking out for his health and the important thing is to finish radiation and get back to 100%. Here’s hoping JR conquers cancer and gets back on the mic as soon as he can.

