Jim Ross is one of the top voices of professional wrestling for over 40 years. To many, Jim Ross is THE voice of professional wrestling as his calls have transcended wrestling and become part of the mainstream.

Earlier this month, the AEW commentator revealed that he has skin cancer which would require undergoing 22 radiation treatments to treat a growth on his leg. Ross had hoped that he could keep working but with so many treatments on the horizon, he announced that he will be stepping aside from the commentary desk and hopes to be back for AEW’s December 29 New Year’s Smash show.

Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support. ?? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 26, 2021

AEW CEO Tony Khan expressed support for JR for taking time away for his impending treatment.

JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR! https://t.co/dqUvpfNgkt — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2021

Taking time off was probably a tough decision for someone who works as hard as “Good Ol’ JR” does but he’s looking out for his health and the important thing is to finish radiation and get back to 100%. Here’s hoping JR conquers cancer and gets back on the mic as soon as he can.