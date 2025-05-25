Photo Credit: NBC

Jesse Ventura has never been shy about sharing a conspiracy theory. That continued as he worked as a commentator for WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday.

Ventura and partner Joe Tessitore were discussing some of the upcoming matches. One of the matches they discussed was the last match of the night, as Jey Uso defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul.

“I know you’re very excited as well for Jey Uso’s title defense against Logan Paul,” Tessitore said to Ventura.

“Yeah,” Ventura replied. “I’m just wondering. You think Mike Tyson will take another dive?

Last November, Tyson had a boxing match against Jake Paul, Logan’s younger brother. Paul won that fight, which was Tyson’s first official bout in nearly 20 years, with his previous fight being a loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005. While the fight did big streaming numbers, it was a debacle in every other possible way, including in the ring. At the time, there was speculation that the fight might have been rigged.

We can only assume that Ventura was tapping into that speculation — while broadcasting a professional wrestling event.