The legendary Jerry Lawler hasn’t wrestled a match since 2023.

But despite a recent stroke, the longtime pro wrestler and ringside announcer better known as “The King” apparently hopes to make one final appearance in the ring.

In a sitdown this month with Action News 5 in Memphis, Lawler appeared in good health following his latest stroke. The WWE Hall of Famer, now 76, has reportedly suffered as many as three strokes in the past several years, which led in large part to him stepping away from the pro wrestling company.

But Lawler seemingly wants to go out on his own terms when he finally hangs up the trunks once and for all.

“I have not put it out of my mind,” Lawler said. “I have one more match in there somewhere.”

As a wrestler, Lawler made a name for himself before the WWE (then WWF) consolidated territorial and regional promotions into a national brand. Lawler joined Vince McMahon and Co. in the WWE in 1992, first as an announcer.

Alongside Jim Ross, Lawler formed perhaps the most iconic commentary team in the history of the WWE. The two called matches during the height of the “Attitude Era,” with both known well to WWE fans for their frequent incursions into the in-ring action.

In his older age and as he has dealt with continual health issues, Lawler wrestled on the independent scene through the early-2020s, but has not regularly appeared on WWE commentary since 2020. Lawler’s last appearance came in late 2023 during an episode of NXT.

Given Lawler’s history with strokes and age, WWE (or other companies) likely wouldn’t want to put Lawler in harm’s way. But wrestling fans can hold out hope that the legend could find his way back onto commentary at some point, and be honored one final time.