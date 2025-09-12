Photo Credit: Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jerry “The King” Lawler, the legendary professional wrestler and longtime WWE announcer, is recovering after suffering a stroke.

TMZ shared some details about Lawler’s stroke, as well as his early recovery.

“WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler was forced to pull out of a scheduled appearance after suffering a stroke … but the good news is he’s already on the road to recovery, TMZ Sports has learned,” the TMZ report said. “Jerry’s ex-fiancee and caregiver tells us he experienced the medical issue in Florida last Friday at one of his homes. Luckily, he says his daughter is taking him back to his primary residence, where he will rest up for a few more weeks before getting back to normal.”

The 75-year-old Lawler has dealt with multiple significant health issues in recent years.

He suffered a stroke in 2023 and per ESPN in 2018. Additionally, Lawler had a near-fatal heart attack in September 2012 while announcing an episode of Monday Night Raw in Montreal.

He returned to commentary two months later.

Excluding a brief hiatus in 2001, Lawler worked as a broadcaster and part-time wrestler from 1992 until 2024, when WWE opted against renewing his broadcasting contract. He does, however, remain with the company on a Legends deal.