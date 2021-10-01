On Friday, WWE announced that Jackie Redmond, best known stateside for her work covering the NHL, would be joining the company to cohost Raw Talk and Talking Smack, the company’s post-show offerings for Raw and SmackDown. She’s joined on both shows by Matt Camp, host of The Bump.

In a brief statement released by WWE, Redmond seemed excited about joining the company.

“As someone who grew up on Stone Cold Stunners and Rock Bottoms, I cannot even begin to explain how excited I am to join WWE,” said Redmond. “There is nothing quite like the WWE Universe and I am so grateful for the opportunity to engage with the most passionate and dedicated fans in sports entertainment every week on Raw Talk and Talking Smack.”

Both Raw Talk and Talking Smack are available on Peacock, WWE Network’s home in the US.

It’s been a big month for Redmond, who joined Turner’s NHL coverage a couple of weeks ago. She was supposed to make her debut on Thursday night’s Golden Knights-Kings broadcast, but work visa issues prevented that from happening.

This isn’t even close to the first time that WWE has reached into the sports world for a broadcaster, and it won’t be the last. For the sake of Redmond and WWE, here’s hoping tenure lasts longer than that of Adnan Virk, who didn’t even make it two months as the voice of WWE Raw before the two sides parted ways.

