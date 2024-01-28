With the Vince McMahon scandal still fresh, WWE was criticized for having Hulk Hogan narrate the intro video to the Royal Rumble Event. Photo Credit: WWE/Peacock Hulk Hogan narrates the intro video for the Royal Rumble. Photo Credit: Peacock/WWE
If there was any thought that WWE might “play it safe” at Saturday’s Royal Rumble event following allegations against Vince McMahon coming to light and his subsequent resignation from the TKO board, it didn’t happen.

The Royal Rumble emanated from St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field, home of MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays. A longtime resident of the Tampa/St. Petersburg area is WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

Hogan has been embroiled in his own scandals, most notably with the leaking of audio that included Hogan using explicitly racist language. After distancing itself from Hogan for a few years, WWE welcomed Hogan back into the fold. That included having Hogan narrate a pre-recorded intro to Saturday’s Royal Rumble event.

The video was shared on Twitter/X by WWE’s Chief Content Officer (and McMahon’s son-in-law), Paul Levesque, FKA Triple H.

The decision to have Hogan narrate the intro was widely criticized.

Indeed, prominently featuring Hogan is controversial enough. But prominently featuring a person from one scandal just after another scandal came to light is even more questionable.

For the sake of argument, we can cut WWE some slack and assume that this video was made well before the latest allegations against McMahon and the company came to light. That said, there was plenty of time to call an audible once the charges did come to light. If there was ever a time to do that, it was here.

