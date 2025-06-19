Photo Credit: WWE/Peacock.

You might have thought the days of stories involving Hulk Hogan and Bubba the Love Sponge were over, but sadly, that’s not the case.

Wednesday, the Tampa radio host “revealed” live on air that the 71-year-old professional wrestling legend may be on his deathbed.

“If you did some sniffing around, you might find him in a hospital near you, and it’s not good,” Bubba said Wednesday morning about Hogan. “I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come say your goodbyes.”

Bubba insisted that his reports came from “pretty darn reliable” sources.

“Allegedly, Hogan is in the hospital, and I heard people say that he might not make it,” Bubba said.

However, it didn’t take long for one of Hogan’s reps to debunk Bubba’s reports, revealing that while Hogan is in the hospital, he’s nowhere near being close to death.

“A rep for Hogan tells us the 71-year-old isn’t close to death — he’s just dealing with more of the same ailments he’s had for years,” reported TMZ. “In fact, we’re told Hogan’s back to moving around already.”

Hogan had a “little fusion procedure” on his neck last month to help him “feel a little better.” The surgery hinged on fusing bones to relieve the pain caused by pinched nerves in his neck, according to The New York Post.

The former WWF/WCW champion has certainly spent a lot of time in hospitals over the last decade. He told Logan Paul in 2024 that he had at least 25 surgeries between 2014 and 2024.

This latest rumorcycle does bring back around thoughts of the infamous sex tape involving Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) and Heather Clem, who was at the time Bubba’s wife. The leaking of that tape to Gawker set in motion a series of events that transformed the media landscape in ways we’re still seeing the ripple effects of.