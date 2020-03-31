With no live sports on the schedule in the near future, Fox Sports is increasing the amount of pro wrestling on its airwaves.

On Tuesday, Fox announced that they would be airing extra WWE content on Tuesdays this spring, because what in the hell else are they going to be airing?

FOX Sports will present 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this spring, beginning with ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 tonight at 7:00 PM ET on FS1. Additional programming on FS1 includes one-hour editions of WRESTLEMANIA 31, WRESTLEMANIA 33 and WRESTLEMANIA 34, in addition to other specials from the “WWE 24” and “Ruthless Aggression” series. Content also includes WWE’s brand-new series titled “Best Of WWE” featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

In case you’re curious about the seemingly random WrestleMania choices, it’s likely because ESPN aired encores of WrestleMania 30 and 32 on the last two Sundays, and will re-air WrestleMania 35 this Sunday. The two networks will have combined to air the last six WrestleManias through their WWE deals.

WWE Backstage will also return to the FS1 airwaves tonight at 11 PM, and special WrestleMania kickoff shows at air 6 PM on each Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

Fox will also be selling this weekend’s WrestleMania PPV for $59.99 through its app, in case you don’t want to pay the $9.99 a month for access to WWE Network. I’m really not sure who the potential market is for that, but hey, what the hell do I know?

WWE and esports are two of the only areas of live content that could interest sports networks, and Fox is clearly banking on both of them over the coming weeks and months.

[Fox Sports]