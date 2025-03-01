Photo Credit: WWE/YouTube.

WWE’s newest series, WWE Evolve, is set to launch on Wednesday, March 5. On Friday, we learned that Peter Rosenberg will be the voice of the show.

Don, Hahn and Rosenberg, the ESPN New York show that Rosenberg co-hosts with Don La Greca and Alan Hahn, shared the news on its official X (formerly Twitter) account early Friday evening.

“BREAKING NEWS: @ShawnMichaels has announced that @Rosenbergradio will be THE VOICE of WWE Evolve, which starts Wednesday, March 5 on @Tubi at 8pm,” the post said. “Congrats Peter!”

Rosenberg responded to that post, expressing excitement and gratitude for his new role.

“I have wanted to do play by play my whole life and I am so so excited to be the voice of @WWE Evolve alongside my man @MrStoneWWE, Rosenberg said. “Wrestling fans are going to love this show…First episode airs Wednesday night at 8 pm on @Tubi !!! Thank you @ShawnMichaels for this amazing announcement!”

Rob Stone, who will be Rosenberg’s partner, responded to Rosenberg saying “ROSENBERG AND STONE the duo ya didn’t know ya needed.”

Rosenberg has been a regular on-air contributor in WWE since 2017. Most of his contributions come on the pre and post shows for the promotion’s Premium Live Events (FKA, Pay-Per Views).

WWE Evolve will predominantly feature wrestlers looking to get called up to NXT, WWE’s main developmental brand.

Episodes will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tubi.