As WWE continues to embrace a sports-like presentation, the pro wrestling giant adds one of ESPN’s top voices.

According to the New York Post‘s Ryan Glasspiegel, WWE is hiring ESPN play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore. While the 53-year-old Tessitore will reportedly lead a three-man booth featuring color commentators Corey Graves and Wade Barrett, he is slated to remain at ESPN and ABC, where he calls college football and Top Rank boxing.

Although Tessitore’s pairing with Graves and Barrett would seemingly indicate he’ll be calling SmackDown, the Friday show could potentially conflict with his college football duties. Graves currently serves as the play-by-play announcer on SmackDown alongside Barrett, while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee have been calling Raw since January.

Tessitore is the latest figure from the sports world to move to WWE, which has leaned into a more sports-like presentation under the company’s president and former sports media power agent Nick Khan. In addition to McAfee being a full-time commentator (and occasional wrestler), former ESPN executive Lee Fitting oversees the company’s production. At the same time, TNT Sports NHL reporter Jackie Redmond is a backstage interviewer on the Raw brand.

The Post also noted that Tessitore was Khan’s first sports media client in the WWE president’s previous career.

While WWE’s new-look presentation has earned rave reviews from fans, not every crossover into the sports world has worked out for the company. Most notably, WWE hired former ESPN and current MLB Network and DAZN broadcaster Adnan Virk as the lead commentator for Raw in 2021, with his lackluster stint on the flagship show lasting just six weeks.

Following Virk’s premature departure from the company, WWE hired former UFC and Bellator broadcaster Jimmy Smith as the lead voice on Raw. Smith remained with the company until October 2022, when he was replaced by Kevin Patrick, who called Raw until being replaced by Cole in August 2023.

Considering Virk, Smith, and Patrick each have backgrounds in sports, that’s clearly something that appeals to WWE, and it will be interesting to see whether Tessitore finds more success in the pro wrestling world than his predecessors. While there are many similarities between pro wrestling and “real” sports, there are also several differences, some of which can be easier said than done to navigate, even for a broadcaster as talented as Tessitore.

