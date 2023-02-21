WWE is riding a wave of momentum both inside and outside of the ring. Higher viewership and record gates at their TV shows and premium live events, along with multiple compelling main event storylines, have rejuvenated the company at the perfect time.

The good times continue as WWE celebrated record numbers for their Elimination Chamber premium live event. The company announced that viewership on Peacock was up 54% compared to last year’s Elimination Chamber show. Sponsorship revenue was up nearly 300% compared to last year.

Seeing the crowd at the show, it’s not a surprise that this year’s show had the largest gate in the 13-year history of Elimination Chamber. Montreal native Sami Zayn fought Roman Reigns in one of the most highly anticipated WWE Championship matches in years. While at the Bell Centre, WWE experienced record merchandise sales and highest-grossing Priority Pass packages “for any non-Big Five” premium live event.

This continues a trend of record breaking feats as WWE experienced similar records broken at last month’s Royal Rumble. WWE already announced they broke the WrestleMania gate record, even though the show is less than six weeks away. With a potential sale on the horizon, this can only help matters as WWE is reportedly asking for $9 billion.

[Photo: WWE]