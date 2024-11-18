Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the disaster that was Netflix’s presentation of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on Friday night, the streamer isn’t getting out of the live programming business anytime soon.

In fact, we’re only a few weeks away from Netflix becoming the weekly home of WWE Raw when its right deal with the pro wrestling giant kicks in at the start of the new year.

And while we already knew the first Raw on Netflix would be taking place on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, we’re now learning new details about what the event will entail. Appearing at ComplexCon in Las Vegas over the weekend, WWE chief operating officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced that the Jan. 6 edition of Raw will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles — WWE’s first-ever event at the Los Angeles Clippers’ new home.

Levesque made the announcement alongside rapper Travis Scott, who it was also revealed will be providing a new theme song for Raw. As expected, WWE is pulling out all of the stops for the highly anticipated episode, with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Bianca Belair among the superstars advertised for the event.

And while he isn’t explicitly advertised — as he rarely is — it’s worth noting that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is also featured in a video promo WWE released for Raw’s Netflix debut.

WWE’s upcoming partnership with Netflix was first announced this past January as a part of the pro wrestling company’s latest round of media rights deals. The $5 billion deal will make Netflix the home of WWE’s weekly flagship show for the next 10 years, with options reportedly in place for the streamer to potentially extend the deal even further.

In the months since announcing its impending partnership with Netflix, WWE has repeatedly referred to the deal as a “game-changer.” In just a few weeks, we’ll find out what that might mean and how prepared the streamer is to host live programming on a weekly basis.

[WWE]