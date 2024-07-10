Screen grab: Wrestling Observer Radio

Like any form of entertainment, the quality of a pro wrestling match is highly subjective. But for whatever reason, Dave Meltzer’s opinion seems to carry more weight than others.

Having covered the industry extensively since the early-1980s, Meltzer is considered by many to be pro wrestling’s preeminent journalist. And while his match ratings are, by his own admission, just a matter of personal opinion, they’ve remained a constant source of consternation for fans who don’t always (or rarely) agree with them.

Such was the case earlier this week, when the Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor dissected the match between Kelani Jordan and Sol Ruca at WWE’s NXT Heatwave event. Although he’s yet to reveal his official rating, Meltzer broke down the dual nature of the gymnastics-heavy match on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that while it worked for the fans in attendance, “it was not a wrestling match.”

“It was an athletic display. It was not a wrestling match,” Meltzer said. “It was almost weird to me to watch it because it’s kind of like you never see a match like this anywhere, really… in a sense when I was watching it, I’m going like, ‘This is not good.’ But the crowd liked it. I think the crowd’s going to like anything. And the moves were fantastic. I mean, absolutely fantastic. They’re great athletes.

“There was just nothing but cool moves. But between the cool moves — it wasn’t even average between the cool moves. If you’re just into cool moves, this match had them in spades. I think with experience, they could both be superstars.”

Co-host Bryan Alvarez, who was more critical of the match than Meltzer, later responded: “There’s a lot more to wrestling than just moves.”

“No doubt,” Meltzer replied. “Every crowd’s different. I think that a lot of crowds, this match would not have worked with. But for this crowd, it was different than the other matches. It worked for the crowd. I don’t think that it was a great pro wrestling match or anything like that. But I do think they’re both going to be stars.”

“This was a very very heavily choreographed gymnastics display that was disguised as a wrestling match.” So it’s ok when this happens on AEW all the time, but when Sol Ruca & Kelani Jordan do it it’s “not wrestling” 💀 The hypocrisy is next level pic.twitter.com/DE7zRgM89T — Vick (@Vick_8122) July 8, 2024

As Meltzer’s review — which was behind a paywall — made the rounds on social media, many were quick to point out his previous praise of gymnastics-based matches that weren’t under the WWE banner. Specifically, many noted his repeated praise of a 2016 match between Will Ospreay and Ricochet in New Japan Pro Wrestling, which he gave 4.75 stars on his five-star scale.

With Ospreay currently starring in All Elite Wrestling and Ricochet reportedly joining the promotion soon, the gist of the criticism regarding Meltzer’s critique of Jordan vs. Ruca has been that he holds wrestlers in WWE and its rival promotion to different standards. That was especially the case as some social media accounts posted quotes from the clip out of context and even conflated Alvarez’s criticism with Meltzer’s.

Never one to shy away from a good social media argument, Meltzer responded to the accusations of hypocrisy being lobbed his way.

“Wouldn’t you know it, nothing about how great the moves were, how it worked for the audience (the key point in the review that I had), and how much potential they both have,” Meltzer wrote, quote-tweeting one such post. “Wonder why that’s not in the quote.”

Wouldn’t you know it, nothing about how great the moves were, how it worked for the audience (the key point in the review that I had), and how much potential they both have. Wonder why that’s not in the quote. https://t.co/ZILiQH7qUj — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 8, 2024

To Meltzer’s point, his review of the Kelani Jordan-Sol Ruca match was full of praise for both performers, who he repeatedly said have superstar potential. And he also noted multiple times that the match worked for the crowd, which is ultimately what matters most, a point he’s been fairly consistent on over the years.

Did Meltzer’s review of Ospreay vs. Ricochet eight years ago include the same qualifications that his review of this match did? Not necessarily. But not all wrestling matches are the same, even if many of them include similar elements.

That’s not to say Meltzer is above criticism and whether it’s justified or not, it’s at least notable that so many believe his coverage has a pro-AEW (and anti-WWE) slant. But in this particular instance — unlike the actual match being discussed — such criticism misses the mark.

