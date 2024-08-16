Screen grab: ‘Dark Side of the Ring’

Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer took to X on Thursday night to issue a correction following an inaccurate report regarding the death of WWE legend Afa Anoa’i.

“A correction, Afa has not passed away,” the Wrestling Observer Newsletter publisher posted to X. “He is battling.”

According to a screenshot posted to Reddit, Meltzer had previously reported that Anoa’i had died, writing: “Afa Anoa’i just passed away. Very sorry to hear. Sympathies to the family. What a rough period for that family.” That post has since been deleted.

While it’s unclear where Meltzer received the inaccurate information, many have speculated that he misinterpreted an update on Anoa’i’s declining health, which his son, Samu Anoa’i, shared. In the post, Samu seemingly indicated that his father is entering his final days, writing:

As we embark on your final journey home, we express our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering love and guidance you have bestowed upon us throughout our lives. We find solace in knowing that you will soon be reunited with the Lord Jesus, your parents, siblings, and friends who have gone before us. We have no doubt that you will establish a Wild Samoan training center in the sky, bringing us all together once again. We believe in the power of your love and legacy, and we will continue to honor it in all that we do.

But as misinformation that the 81-year-old former WWF tag team champion had passed away spread across social media, his daughter, Vale Anoa’i, made it clear that her father is still alive.

“Don’t believe anything you read unless it comes DIRECTLY from the family,” she wrote in a post, adding, “He’s not done fighting yet, he’s still alive” in a separate reply.

Meltzer included the update on Anoai’s health in Friday’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter but did not comment on the inaccurate reporting regarding the situation. News of Afa’s declining health comes less than two months after his brother and former Wild Samoans tag team partner, Sika, passed away at the age of 79.

