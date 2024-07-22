CREDIT: Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

When professional wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista retired from his full-time WWE career in 2010, many wondered what would be next for the six-time champion who had spent most of the previous decade entertaining fans worldwide.

Much like fellow wrestlers Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and John Cena, Bautista turned to acting and his career caught fire thanks to significant roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune franchises, along with many other films. Bautista has now appeared in 39 films, with four more in production.

Despite being away from wrestling full-time for nearly 15 years (he had brief part-time returns, not unlike Cena and Johnson), Bautista still remembers his roots.

In an interview with ComicBook last week to promote his newest film, Prime Video’s My Spy: The Eternal City, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he tries to sneak his WWE finishing move, the Bautista Bomb, into every movie he’s in. My Spy: The Eternal City is no different, the grappler explained.

“I just wanted to put it in. We were working on that fight scene and I was like, ‘Oh man this would be fun.’ And now, it’s kind of become my obsession. I’m trying to squeeze it into every film just because. I don’t know. You know, it’s one of those Easter eggs. I think if I can get it into every film, I will. It’s just a nod to my career. A nod to the fans,” Bautista said.

The move’s execution sees Bautista lift an opponent onto his shoulders in a seated position before slamming them to the mat at a 90-degree angle, making it look very effective and not unrealistic for one of the many action movies the legendary wrestler starred in.

