More than two years after its third season premiered, Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring will be returning for a fourth season in May.

The exact premiere date is May 30th, with the first of the ten episode season premiering at 10 PM.

Per Variety, the fourth season will “explore stories like the emotional rollercoaster of one of wrestling’s most captivating and controversial couples, Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, the car accident that derailed the career of future World Champion Magnum T.A., wrestling’s most unhinged monster, Abdullah the Butcher, a focused look on the troubled life of Marty Jannetty, Shawn Michaels’ former tag team partner, and much more.”

Here’s a trailer.

We’re back. Season 4 premieres May 30 at 10P on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/lPr1dzrufo — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 11, 2023

We’re big fans of Dark Side of the Ring here, and it’s a great thing that the series is coming back for another season. There are plenty of stories in the pro wrestling industry that still need to be told, and this is the series to do it without glossing over unflattering details.

[Variety]