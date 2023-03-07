Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier revealed that he will be at WrestleMania, working for ESPN.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso at Sports Illustrated, Cormier said he’ll be leading ESPN’s coverage of the top pro wrestling event of the year.

Cormier said, “I’m going to WrestleMania. The first week of April for ESPN, I’ll be leading the coverage for WrestleMania. I’m so excited about it.”

What that entails remains to be seen. Cormier didn’t exactly reveal what he would be doing for ESPN, but having someone like Cormier covering WrestleMania would be great for both ESPN and WWE.

Cormier is no stranger to WWE. His latest appearance on a WWE show was at last October’s Extreme Rules premium live event. Cormier was the special guest referee in the main event, a Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. In that, the Riddle utilized his MMA background to beat Rollins.

WrestleMania is currently headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, and Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins.

[Sports Illustrated]