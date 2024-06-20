Screengrab via WWE

This week’s episode of WWE’s Monday Night Raw saw the much-anticipated debut of the new group ‘Wyatt Sick6.’

The group, which had been teased for months via a QR code marketing campaign during WWE’s broadcasts, is an homage to former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, who tragically passed away last August at 36 years old.

Rotunda’s brother Taylor is also a wrestler for WWE, who formerly wrestled as Bo Dallas before returning as Uncle Howdy. He’s the leader of the group and has been tasked with continuing his brother’s legacy in the company. The brothers were paired up on-screen for a brief period before Wyatt’s death.

This week, WWE commentator Corey Graves joined Peter Rosenberg as he filled in for Michelle Beadle on the pair’s podcast, Over the Top with Beadle and Rosenberg. Graves, who has been with the company since 2011 and came up through the company’s developmental system with the Rotundas walked through what it was like to see the group’s debut on Monday.

“I cried, Peter. I sobbed,” Graves told Rosenberg. “I’d assumed it was going to happen at the end of the show and I wasn’t sure what to expect, because it’s such a touchy subject. Because Bray, Windham, meant so many different things to so many different people,” he added.

“I don’t think it could have been done any better than it was Monday night,” Graves said.

The group left a trail of destruction backstage during their debut, which closed the show and left far more questions than answers for fans.

