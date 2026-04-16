Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

WWE continued using their broadcast partners at ESPN to advance one of their major storylines at WrestleMania 42 with Pat McAfee taking center stage in the corner of Randy Orton as he challenges Cody Rhodes for the WWE title.

The sudden insertion of McAfee into the main event picture has soundly been rejected by wrestling fans of all shapes and sizes. The attempt to use his star power and crossover sports appeal has been a square peg in a round hole. And attempts to refine the storyline and try to save it have led to even more confusion and exasperation from WWE fans. The company has turned what was one of the most anticipated matches at their flagship event into something that they can’t wait to be over with.

And yet, WWE and ESPN are continuing to press onward in spite of the widespread protests.

The feud continued on Wednesday when McAfee began his daily ESPN show with a set that had been trashed. The host then revealed the “security footage” that showed Rhodes destroying the set and taking back his WWE title that McAfee had stolen on Friday’s edition of Smackdown.

Ladies and gentlemen.. This is what we walked into this morning thanks to @CodyRhodes… THANKS TO OUR SECURITY CAMERAS HERE’S THE FOOTAGE #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TuFRJA52xw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 15, 2026

HOW DID WE LET THIS GUY IN THE BUILDING @DEREKMURPHY32.. HOW DID YOU LET THIS HAPPEN #PMSLive https://t.co/rxHzUtJIKk pic.twitter.com/qEOny3p03d — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 15, 2026

Sigh.

WWE seems hellbent on putting all their eggs into building the WrestleMania 42 main event between Cody Rhodes and Pat McAfee. Of course, the problem is that McAfee isn’t wrestling in the match, Randy Orton is. However, Pat McAfee has been made the star of the show because he’s the chosen one of TKO CEO Ari Emanuel. But really, WWE and ESPN aren’t even doing a good job of building that, either.

This could have easily been a face-to-face with Rhodes invading the set live to confront McAfee. That’s something that could have been replayed throughout the day and on social media. Instead, we got a taped segment that McAfee and company have to present that they can barely contain their laughter through. And it turned into a big joke for the rest of the show.

ESPN is going all out in partnering with WWE to build the first WrestleMania on the ESPN app. But imagine how confused a sports fan must be that isn’t engaged in the pro wrestling universe expecting to hear about the NBA playoffs or the NFL Draft. Some bleach blonde dude with a giant neck tattoo is damaging property and it’s just a big gigglefest? At least they know how WWE fans feel now. The problem is that none of this makes sense from an ESPN or a WWE perspective. But at least this time there was no Jelly Roll.