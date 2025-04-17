Screen grab: ESPN

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that there’s plenty of pro wrestling influence in Stephen A. Smith’s persona. Now Cody Rhodes wants to the ESPN star to step into the squared circle at WrestleMania.

Albeit not as a wrestler, but rather as a manager for Rhodes’ upcoming match against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 this weekend. The reigning WWE champion extended the invitation during Thursday morning’s episode of First Take, offering Smith the opportunity to accompany him to the ring during WWE’s biggest show of the year.

“Stephen A, I feel like I’ve heard you mention multiple times that you want to get into the management side of things or at least touch it one time,” Rhodes said. “Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, Mr. [Paul] Heyman, these legends. This is easy. Come and do it. You can — I mean, I’m putting myself out there — you could manage me and it’s an easy night at the office.”

Cody Rhodes invites Stephen A. Smith to be his manager at WrestleMania…👀 pic.twitter.com/V95fpXDvLa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 17, 2025

While co-hosts Molly Qerim and Peter Rosenberg reacted with excitement at the idea of Smith seconding Rhodes at WrestleMania, ESPN’s $100 million man had to decline the offer as he has NBA playoff duties this weekend. He did, however, state that he’d be open to managing Rhodes at WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans, predicting that “The American Nightmare” will still be the WWE champion this time next year.

“I got other duties, that’s the problem!” Smith shouted at Rosenberg, who did his best to get the First Take star to commit.

Smith also added that he was “honored” by the offer and he would discuss it with his bosses.

“The offer will exist. It’s out there in perpetuity,” Rhodes said. “Take it whenever. It’s an easy night for you.”

“I’ll go against [The] Rock for that,” Smith said, alluding to Rhodes’ on-screen rivalry with “The Final Boss.”

While Stephen A. Smith might not be able to make it to Las Vegas on Saturday, Cody Rhodes might want to check in with Shannon Sharpe, who has already offered to fight Cena on his behalf. It’s also worth noting that a WrestleMania cameo might not be the worst thing for Smith’s political aspirations, as the WWE Hall of Fame has already proven to be a viable stepping stone to the White House.