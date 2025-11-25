Screen grab: ‘WWE Raw’

Widely considered one of the greatest combat athletes in history, it isn’t often that Brock Lesnar winds up on his back.

Only that’s exactly the position the “Beast Incarnate” found himself in on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw — and it wasn’t because he had been taken out by the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk or Cody Rhodes.

Rather, Lesnar was staring at the ceiling the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City because he slipped and fell during his entrance. As the former WWE champion prepared to perform his signature stomp while making an appearance during the show’s main event angle, he totally wiped out, doing a full back roll before landing back on his feet.

Brock Lesnar slipped and fell whilst making his entrance.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/M7PqNmkik2 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 25, 2025

To his credit, Lesnar successfully laughed off the mishap, playfully putting his cowboy hat on Bron Breakker before making his way to the ring for a show-ending brawl. A clip from after the show later circulated on social media showing the 48-year-old walking back up the ramp and pointing the spot he slipped on, playfully telling fans in attendance, “it’s slick as sh*t right there.”

Brock Lesnar reacts on the spot he slipped: “THIS IS SHIT RIGHT THERE.” Paul Heyman: “OHH THAT WAS FUNNY.” Even Drew did the thing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/R77Laj65Wp — Ceaser Wrestling (@CeaserWrestles) November 25, 2025

This isn’t the first blooper that Brock Lesnar has been a part of since his return to WWE in August, as the former UFC heavyweight champion also ripped his jeans while performing his F-5 finishing move on R-Truth during an on-screen altercation in September. Ultimately, this is pro wrestling and things don’t always go according to plan. But that didn’t make it any less shocking to see Lesnar already lying on his back before even engaging in any physical contact on Monday night.