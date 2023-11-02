Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; WWE superstar Bianca Belair arrives with her husband Montez Ford on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

World Wrestling Entertainment announced a new reality series set to launch in 2024. ‘Love & WWE,’ an episodic series focusing on the relationship of superstars Montez Ford and multi-time Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, is set to air on Hulu beginning this coming February.

WWE touted their latest foray into reality television in a post on their official website:

Hulu has announced that their new reality series, “Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez,” will debut in February 2024. “Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez” is a fun, exciting peek into the personal lives of one of WWE’s hottest married couples: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The show will look back at Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s wild Road to WrestleMania, as Montez continued his ascent and Bianca fought to stay on top. WIth the support of their tight-knit group of friends, family, and fellow WWE superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manage to pull off the impossible.

The release touts that the first eight episodes of the show will air on Hulu starting on February 2, 2024. There isn’t a complete listing of an episode count yet, but priming everyone with eight out of the gate is somewhat promising both for the show’s current state and perhaps its future as well.

This is WWE’s latest foray into reality television. Their smash hit ‘Total Divas,’ which debuted in 2013, helped push the company’s pace for showcasing their women’s superstars. Not too long after that, the company saw a massive rise in interest from the female demographic.

To stay on topic, Belair previously credited the show as a reason why she arrived in WWE. In 2019, Belair said via Fightful:

“Mark Henry saw me on YouTube, doing CrossFit. My sister-in-law saw it and texted me. I was like, ‘That’s fake, that’s not real.’ It was before Instagram had the blue checks. He actually messaged me and asked me, ‘Have you ever thought of being a WWE wrestler?’ That’s when I realized it was real. A couple weeks before that, I started telling my mom… Total Divas was out and I started watching it and that’s what go tmy attention. I told my mom, ‘I think I wanna be a wrestler.'”

It would probably prove amusing if the same thing happened to a hopeful viewer at home watching Belair on the series.

This is the start of a busy weekend for Bianca Belair. She will compete on Friday night on a previously-taped episode of Friday Night Smackdown against fellow multi-time Women’s Champion and longtime nemesis Bayley. Then on Saturday, she will compete for the WWE Women’s Championship against current champion IYO SKY at ‘WWE Crown Jewel.’

Ford is not scheduled for that show, but he and his tag team partner and friend Angelo Dawkins have recently seen a change in attitude and persona on Smackdown under the direction of veteran Bobby Lashley.

