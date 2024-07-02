Screen grab: WWE

While WWE is significantly more mainstream than it was even five years ago, the pro wrestling giant has yet to be honored with one of entertainment’s most prestigious awards.

But following the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Ariel Helwani believes it’s time for that to change.

On Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani discussed the closing angle of Friday’s pro wrestling show, which saw Paul Heyman decline to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his “tribal chief” — and subsequently take a beating for his actions. Noting the lengths the 58-year-old went to sell the angle, the longtime MMA insider expressed his belief that Heyman deserves an Emmy for his role in WWE’s four-year storyline.

“Paul Heyman, this guy, he truly does deserve — not a Slammy. Not a Wrestling Observer [Newsletter] award. This guy deserves an Emmy,” Helwani said. “I’ve heard this about Paul: When he’s about to be in an intense, stressful segment where he’s supposed to be in distress… he won’t sleep the night before. He won’t shave. He won’t die his hair. He’ll look disheveled. Truly. And that’s what he did.”

Helwani went on to detail how critical Heyman has been to the “Bloodline” storyline, which first began in 2020 when superstar Roman Reigns returned as a heel (bad guy) with “The Wiseman” as his manager. While the story seemingly climaxed with Cody Rhodes defeating Reigns for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL earlier this year, it has since continued with Reigns on hiatus and Sikoa assuming the mantle of being the Bloodline faction’s leader.

Heyman’s presence has been critical to continuing the story, with his reluctance to embrace Sikoa in Reigns’ absence being one of WWE’s primary conflicts in the months since WrestleMania. And although the former ECW owner has been a staple of professional wrestling since the late-1980s, it would be tough to argue that his recent work hasn’t been some of the best of his career.

“This is theatre at its finest,” Helwani said while watching a replay of Friday’s closing angle. “Even if you don’t like pro wrestling, you have to get behind this. The product has maybe never been better than it is right now.”

As for the possibility that Heyman could actually win an Emmy, the odds are certainly against it considering WWE has yet to ever win one and is just a year removed from receiving its first-ever nomination. Perhaps that’s a sign that momentum is in Heyman’s favor. But it’s more likely he’ll have to settle for a Slammy as a consolation prize.

[Ariel Helwani on X]