WWE announced the hiring of Adnan Virk just over a month ago, with Virk taking over as the new voice of Raw.

He won’t be the long-term answer. WWE announced on Tuesday that they had parted ways with Virk.

WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways. WWE thanks Adnan for his work. https://t.co/17ZEiUWXbr pic.twitter.com/J8TjRmIhY6 — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

In a tweet, Virk thanked WWE and mentioned the grind of travel and his other gigs.

Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company especially @WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton for being such fantastic teammates. https://t.co/lrP0fCAMXz — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) May 25, 2021

Last month, our Philip Bupp wrote about Virk’s commentary on Raw, and opined that his work was “rough” and that he probably needed more reps on a lower profile show than Raw. Clearly, that won’t be the case.

WWE fans simply weren’t having Virk (as the replies to WWE’s tweet show) as a broadcaster, despite Jim Ross imploring them to give Virk some time to get settled in.

All in all, it just didn’t work out. WWE will move on, as will Virk, but it’s hard to look at this as anything other than a failed experiment for both parties.