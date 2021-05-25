WWEBy Joe Lucia on

WWE announced the hiring of Adnan Virk just over a month ago, with Virk taking over as the new voice of Raw.

He won’t be the long-term answer. WWE announced on Tuesday that they had parted ways with Virk.

In a tweet, Virk thanked WWE and mentioned the grind of travel and his other gigs.

Last month, our Philip Bupp wrote about Virk’s commentary on Raw, and opined that his work was “rough” and that he probably needed more reps on a lower profile show than Raw. Clearly, that won’t be the case.

WWE fans simply weren’t having Virk (as the replies to WWE’s tweet show) as a broadcaster, despite Jim Ross imploring them to give Virk some time to get settled in.

All in all, it just didn’t work out. WWE will move on, as will Virk, but it’s hard to look at this as anything other than a failed experiment for both parties.

