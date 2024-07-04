The WNBA’s “Year 1” docuseries follows the exploits of Angel Reese and three other rookies.

The WNBA has a golden marketing opportunity this season thanks to a surge of interest following the arrival of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and several other highly touted rookies.

The league is not wasting that opportunity. The WNBA just launched a new four-part docuseries, Year 1. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at Reese and fellow rookies Kamilla Cardoso, Rickea Jackson, and Nika Muhl.

Year 1 covers the rookies all the way from the WNBA Draft all the way though the postseason.

The first episode debuted Wednesday on the WNBA app and is also available on YouTube.

“I need to be more of an asset in order for me to be more dangerous.” Watch as Nika Muhl and Rickea Jackson talk about adapting to new roles and a new team in the Year 1 docuseries Stream the first episode of “Year 1” now on the WNBA App 📲: https://t.co/oloNHfdzZp pic.twitter.com/Od756I9GMa — WNBA (@WNBA) July 3, 2024



It’s perhaps a curious decision not to include Clark among those rookies. But then again, she is earning exposure everywhere, including in media that has never traditionally covered the WNBA. So providing extra exposure for Reese and several other rookies might help expand the media focus.

Clark herself has tried to do that in her own way. After a recent Indiana Fever game, Clark and teammate Aliyah Boston met the media afterward. When reporters directed all the questions at Clark, she suggested they get Boston involved in the conversation.

[WNBA on X/Twitter]