This year’s WNBA All-Star game set record numbers for viewership with 3.44 million viewers on ABC, as well as a sold-out Footprint Center watching the WNBA All-Stars defeat the USA women’s basketball Olympic team. In a time when the majority of major sports All-Star games are anything but competitive and the NBA version has been called “irredeemable,” Saturday’s match-up was high scoring and fast paced making it one of the most exciting All-Star games to date in not just the WNBA, but in all professional sports.

What made this game a tone setting, high paced, and exciting game to watch was the level of talent and competitiveness from both sides. The Olympic team is clearly stacked with star power as A’ja Wilson (2023 WNBA champion and the current frontrunner for WNBA MVP this season) and Breanna Stewart (2023 WNBA MVP) combined for 53 points. Veterans Diana Taurasi (hoping to achieve her sixth Olympic gold medal) and Brittney Griner contributed a combined 24 points and 13 rebounds.

As the USA team worked to gel together their 12 superstars, and figure out their rotations and set plays, the WNBA All-Stars showed how deeply talented the WNBA is across the board. The All-Stars had five players in double figures including the Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell (13 points), Seattle Storm’s Nneka Oguwmike (14), Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray (16), and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese becoming the first rookie to record a double-double in the All-Star Game with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Additionally, rookie sensation Caitlin Clark set the rookie record for assists in an All-Star game with 10, one shy from tying Sue Bird’s all-time assist record in an All-Star game.

But perhaps the biggest showing of competitiveness and will to win was Arike Ogunbowale’s performance as she scored 34 points (new WNBA All-Star record) with 21 points in the third quarter alone. This is not the first time that Ogunbowale has made a name for herself in the All-Star Game, particularly when they play Team USA. In 2021, Ogunbowale won the All-Star MVP award leading Team WNBA to beat Team USA in the same format.

But why was the game so competitive and enjoyable to watch compared to previous WNBA All-Star games and All-Star games across professional sports?

First, the atmosphere, as stated this was the most widely attended, watched, and discussed WNBA All-Star Game in recent history which matches the attention at large in the league this year. Commissioner Engelbert stated that this is the highest attendance the league has seen in its 26 years and All-Star voting was up 600%. The crowd and hype for this All-Star weekend in Phoenix was more largely anticipated as it rated as the largest WNBA audience ever on ESPN platforms, the largest WNBA Countdown ever, and third most-viewed WNBA event ever.

Second, the rookie sensations of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have dominated storylines throughout the first half of this season as both are in a tight race for the Rookie of the Year award. Fans have tuned in for this blossoming rivalry between the Sky and Fever’s two megastars that stems and pours over from the 2023 and 2024 NCAA Tournaments. However, on Saturday night, the two were not rivals but teammates and when Reese ran the floor and made a layup assisted by Clark’s pass, Footprint Center erupted.

Caitlin Clark finds Angel Reese under the basket for her 10th assist of the night

Third, Ogunbowale has her own reasons for playing competitively against Team USA. In 2021, Ogunbowale was one of the final cuts before the team was unveiled despite averaging 19, 22.8, and 18.7 points per game in the 2019, 2020, and 2021 WNBA seasons as well as being named to the 2019 All-Rookie team and 2020 All-WNBA first team. This year Ogunbowale took her name out of contention for Team USA stating politics was a factor in that decision. Similar to in 2021, in Saturday’s game, Ogunbowale demonstrated how lethal of a threat as a scorer and defender she can be even against arguably the best team in the world.

Lastly, the competition was felt on both sides as Team USA used battling against their teammates and competitors from around the league to sharpen their skills before heading into the Olympics. Unlike other national teams, Team USA has had limited games to prepare for their Olympic play, as their only two major games before their medal pursuit begins were Saturday’s All-Star Game and yesterday’s exhibition game in London against Germany where the US won 84-57. It is no surprise then that Team USA came into the All-Star Game with a sense of urgency to make the game as aggressive as possible as a tool to prepare them for their next several weeks in Paris.

As for the other side, the WNBA-All Stars may not have been using the game to tune up for the Olympics, but rather yet, a chip on their shoulder with something to prove. Many Team WNBA players have the chance to prove their scoring, rebounding, and defensive abilities to USA Basketball decision makers for the 2028 Olympic Games.

In addition, team WNBA’s collective players could easily field an Olympic team as many WNBA Twitter users joked that “maybe we should send both teams.” It did seem that Team WNBA took pride in sending a statement that they could have easily been on the plane to Paris. That kind of motivation can’t be replicated in other sports, no matter how many format changes take place in the All-Star Games of other major sports that are truly exhibitions. And it’s just one more feather in the cap of the WNBA in a season of record growth.