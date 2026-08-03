Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham’s comments that she wants to protect “young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” the conversation around the political hot-button issue has landed at the WNBA’s doorstep.

While only 1% of the U.S. population identifies as transgender and there were, as of 2024, fewer than 10 transgender student-athletes among the NCAA’s 510,000 athletes, the concern has become the cause celebre in right-wing circles, presumably because it’s one of the few issues they have some momentum on amid a wide array of unpopular policies and trends.

As such, right-wing journalists and pundits have seized on the WNBA’s stance on transgender athletes (despite there being no transgender women in the league). Since Cunningham’s initial comments and doubling down on it amid rallies from supporters during the Fever’s current road trip, several WNBA coaches have shared their thoughts on the matter.

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White and Portland Fire coach Alex Sarama both expressed a desire for inclusivity and further discussion, and they navigated direct questions about how they’d feel about a “biological male” playing in the league.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve offered an insightful diatribe about how the transgender athlete issue is being pushed to the forefront, while many other pressing concerns affecting women’s sports are getting the actual focus. She also shared nuanced thoughts on the situation transgender kids and athletes are facing and how more education and discussion could benefit everyone.

On Sunday, Golden State Valkyries’ coach Natalie Nakase was asked about Cunningham’s comments and the ongoing debate that has subsumed the conversation around the league.

Nakase, a third-generation Japanese American who is 5’2″, offered a personal response.

“Sports is about belonging. It’s about inclusivity. It’s about allowing everyone to be their authentic self,” she said. “I’m big on that, just because I have been criticized for my height, for my ethnicity. I’ve been in those ‘You shouldn’t belong here’ [conversations] many times. And for me, I don’t want that space, especially Golden State, to ever feel like that. So I’m all about women, little girls deserving to play, and that includes trans women. So I’m all about inclusivity.”

NEW📝📝📝: “I’m all about women, little girls deserving to play, and that includes trans women. So I’m all about inclusivity.” Natalie Nakase made a strong statement on trans athletes amidst the political firestorm overtaking the WNBA. Story here:https://t.co/yivjnmb1bo — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) August 3, 2026

Nakase’s response doesn’t seem to be appeasing right-wing critics, who don’t feel that one’s racial background can be compared to a gender. However, their framing of the issue also flattens it of all nuance and scientific understanding, so it’s impossible for anyone to offer a response other than total agreement under the guise of “common sense.”

It’s unlikely that the two sides will find any common ground given how the issues are being communicated. From the WNBA coaches’ side, there seems to be room for conversation and debate. As for whether that exists on the other side, or if they just want fealty to their beliefs, we probably know the answer, but the ball is in their court.