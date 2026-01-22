Credit: SportsCenter on ESPN

After leaving ESPN, Elle Duncan is going to be be very busy.

Duncan signed on to Netflix to be the face of the streamer’s sports coverage. And now she’s going to add hosting duties for USA Sports’ coverage of the WNBA.

One of Duncan’s key roles at ESPN was hosting their acclaimed studio coverage for women’s basketball in both college and the pros. And as USA Network begins their rights deal with the WNBA, they have tabbed Duncan to lead their studio coverage.

USA Sports unveiled their WNBA broadcast team on Thursday. Joining Duncan in the studio will be former WNBA star and current Atlanta Dream vice president Renee Montgomery.

In the broadcast booth, USA has hired Philadelphia 76ers announcer Kate Scott and Washington Mystics voice Meghan McPeak to be the play-by-play announcers. Nets analyst Sarah Kustok will serve as the lead game analyst with Paris Lawson and Edona Thaqi filling out the starting lineup.

USA Sports will have a huge presence in WNBA coverage in years to come. When the NBA struck its new media deals with NBC, ESPN, and Amazon, it also negotiated WNBA rights as part of the package. But after the NBC Universal split where its cable networks were spun off into the new media company Versant, USA Sports now exists as the sports outlet under that umbrella.

This past fall, Versant struck their own deal with the WNBA after the spin-off that will see WNBA Finals games come to the network. In fact, USA Network will air the most games by volume in the new era of WNBA broadcasting with a Wednesday night doubleheader being the main tentpole of the package. Given Elle Duncan’s contributions to WNBA coverage at ESPN, it’s a big hire for USA Sports to make as they look to make themselves one of the main television partners for the league for years to come.