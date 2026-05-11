Credit: USA Sports

One of the most distinct visual elements of a WNBA game is its signature orange-and-white ball, and in USA Network’s inaugural season, airing the league’s games, it is integrating the ball into its broadcasts in a fascinating way.

When a player shoots free throws, small icons that look like the WNBA ball will appear on the bottom of the USA scorebug, along with a fraction indicating the number of foul shots. If a player makes a free throw, the icon lights up, going from dark grey to that signature orange and white. Likewise, the fraction goes from an asterisk to, for example, 1/2.

USA Sports’ lead WNBA announcer, Kate Scott, showcased the new feature on Sunday’s broadcast.

USA Sports announcer Kate Scott highlights a new free-throw graphic on the network’s WNBA scorebug, which features two tiny balls that get filled in when a player makes a shot, similar to a Three-Point Contest 🏀 📺 pic.twitter.com/wFIXlc69cb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 11, 2026

While USA is using the same scorebug as NBC and Peacock after previously living under the same corporate umbrella, this wrinkle will distinguish USA’s visuals. The WNBA and USA Sports both use a bright orange color in their branding.

Any time a new broadcast graphic element comes around, it can seem unusual at first. Often, when one network takes a risk, it sets a new norm for the industry.

Scott and lead game analyst Sarah Kustok tipped off the season on Sunday with a game between the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks. USA will broadcast the second-most regular-season games this year of any of the league’s broadcast partners after splitting from NBC Universal under the new Versant banner. USA will also air some postseason games and five of seven WNBA Finals games (though these will also stream on Peacock).

USA’s coverage is helmed by Scott and Kustok, along with Elle Duncan, Renee Montgomery, and Hall of Famer Chamique Holdsclaw in the studio. Active WNBA star Sophie Cunningham will contribute as well.