Credit: ESPN

USA Network’s WNBA broadcast team has a new sideline reporter.

According to USA Today’s Meghan L. Hall, Terrika Foster-Brasby is joining the network’s sports arm, USA Sports, as a sideline reporter for its WNBA coverage ahead of the May 8 season opener. Foster-Brasby spent 9.5 years at ESPN before leaving the network. She has been the Connecticut Sun’s sideline reporter since 2022 and has contributed to CBS Sports and NBC Sports as a WNBA analyst. She also co-hosts the iHeart Women’s Sports Network podcast Levels to This alongside Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes.

Foster-Brasby joins a USA Network WNBA operation that has been aggressively assembling since Versant struck its own deal with the league last fall, following NBCUniversal’s spin-off of its cable networks into the new company. USA Network will air the most WNBA games of any national partner this season, including WNBA Finals games. Elle Duncan was named to lead USA’s studio coverage in January, joining former WNBA star and Atlanta Dream vice president Renee Montgomery. Kate Scott was named the lead play-by-play voice, with Meghan McPeak also handling play-by-play duties. Sarah Kustok serves as the lead game analyst, with Paris Lawson and Edona Thaqi rounding out the booth. Sophie Cunningham was added as a contributor, and USA Sports has continued adding Hall of Fame names to its roster of analysts — including Tamika Catchings and Chamique Holdsclaw — along with longtime WNBA commentators Amy Audibert, Lea B. Olsen, and Carlan Gay in the weeks since.

As we noted in our full breakdown of WNBA broadcast plans heading into the season, USA Network parent Versant revealed that it had expanded its partnership with the league to air at least 50 games each season (with Wednesday-night doubleheaders each week), building on the inventory it was due to receive under the NBC deal. USA Network will also air portions of the conference finals and the Finals series in years when NBC holds those rights.